AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Clair Eugene Cooper, 88, of Austintown. Clair passed away Monday afternoon, August 29, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

He was born May18, 1934 in Youngstown the son of Ross A. Cooper Sr. and Mary A. (Miller) Cooper.

He retired as a first helper with Youngstown Sheet and Tube when the mills closed and then went to work for BFI.

He was a member of Wickcliffe Christian Church before its closing.

Clair’s hobbies included fishing, camping, traveling and working around the house as well as doing things for his family and others.

He leaves his wife, the former Maryann Wuckovich, whom he married, September 17, 1955, one son, Richard (Sandy) Cooper of Canfield, one son-in-law, Wayne Lowe of Florida, six grandchildren, Amanda Copper Ballos, Richard S. Cooper, Julie Amber Cooper, Melissa (Don) Kerens, Danielle (Danielle Litwiler) Lowe Jason (Nina) Lowe and eight great-grandchildren. as well as two brothers, Bruce and Chuck (Pat) Cooper and two sisters, Kay (Rich) Bistarkey and Mary Jane (Ronnie) Evans.

Clair was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Cooper Lowe, a sister, Marilyn Mayle and brother, Ross Cooper, Jr.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

