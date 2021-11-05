Cindy Pao Pope, Boardman Township, Ohio

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Pao Pope, 73 of Boardman Township, passed away Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Cindy, more commonly known as “Mama Cindy” was born March 24, 1948, in Keeloung, Taiwan and came to this country in 1971 with her husband and to this area in the 1990s.

She was the owner and operator of Dragon Palace on South Avenue until her retirement in 2012.

“Mama Cindy” love being a business owner and was also a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her hobbies also included gaming at Mountaineer and other casinos.

Her husband Gale Pope, whom she married June 22, 1971, passed away August 28, 2010.

“Momma Cindy” leaves her daughter, Linda Pope and Linda’s partner, Ronald Newhouse and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Jordan Gillin, all of Hopewell, Pennsylvania; her companion, David Bayer, Sr. and his son, David, Jr., with whom she made her home; a brother-in-law, John Pope and a sister-in law, Paula (Donald) Dellinges, all of Carlsbad, New Mexico; a niece, Sunie Reynolds and a nephew, Adam Tanner, as well as other family in Taiwan.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Boardman Chapel, where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Cindy will be laid to rest next to her husband Gale, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.