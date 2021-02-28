Cindy Lee Roessler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Lee Roessler, 60 passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born on May 14, 1960 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert E. and Donna J. Baumgartner Workman.

On October 6, 1990 she was united in marriage to Charles Roessler with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.

Cindy was dedicated to her home and family as a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.

Cindy was a very social person who enjoyed bingo and gardening. Her happiest moments were spent being with her family.

A woman of faith she attended Bible Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Charlie; daughter, Tracy (Mark) Marciano; son, Robert (Amber) Roessler; sisters, Cheryl (Tom) Dunlap, Alice Workman and Darlene (John) Dillon; grandchildren, Matthew, Sawyer, Adaline and Ryan; nieces Angela Klimko and Jennifer Broll and nephews, Joe Dillon and Talon Dillon.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Cathy Schuller, Deborah Workman and Carol Thompson.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Pastor Greg for his kindness to Cindy.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at a later time.

