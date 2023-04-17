

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy L. Sciarra, 62, of Canfield, passed away on April 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born April 29, 1960 in East Liverpool, Ohio, Cindy was the daughter of William and Gloria (Foster) Brown.

Cindy was a 1978 graduate of East Liverpool City High School. Early in life, she was a ballroom dance instructor in the Boardman area and she continued to have a passion for dancing long after, whether it was at a wedding or in the aisle of a grocery store. She later became a clerk at West Side Merchants License Bureau and a senior tax advisor at H&R Block, where she gained a loyal following of clients and cultivated friendships lasting decades.

Cindy was a wonderful friend, sister, mother, and nana. She loved her family but especially doted on her grandkids. She loved to bake cookies during the holidays and send them to everyone she loved. Her clothespin and buckeye cookies were renowned.

Cindy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Pat Sciarra; her sons Brent (Anna) Stansbury and Adam (Gabriela Flowers) Stansbury; step children Michael (Christina Covert) Sciarra, Robert Sciarra, and Stefanie Barrett; her grandchildren Adele, Clara, and Austin Stansbury; her siblings William (Rose) Brown and Jeannie (Ron) Plummer and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a light lunch served. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

