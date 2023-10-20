YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher M. Stoner, 52, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, after undergoing hospice and respirate care at the Country Club of Newton Falls Nursing Home.

Christopher was born September 16,1971 in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and JoAnne (Laney) Stoner.

After graduating in 1990 from Boardman High School, he then earned a BAS in Market Management at Youngstown State University.

Christopher enjoyed working in Market Management for St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and giving back to his community. He enjoyed nature and often visited Cook Forest and Hocking Hills State Parks as well as the Allegheny Forest. He had an amazing sense of humor and a great love of music, spending many years of his life as an avid drummer playing at local establishments. He was a very loving and devoted husband and father. His love, compassion, and understanding for others will be greatly missed by all.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beautiful daughter Lehsten Laney Stoner, his sister Lisa (Donald) LaTessa, his loving niece Kristin LaTessa, his mother-in-law Linda Heap, his sisters-in-law Laura (David) Miller and Lisa (Chris) Rakocy and nieces and nephews Andrew Miller, Lindsey Miller, and Stephen Rakocy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Peter Stoner, and just recently his loving wife, Linette.

Father Ed Noga will officiate a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. on November 2, 2023, at Green Haven Memorial Garden Chapel in Canfield.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

