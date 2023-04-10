AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher E. Sellers, 74, formerly of Austintown, passed away April 9, 2023 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

Christopher, affectionately known as Chris, was born May 10, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of Edward L and Rita (Kennedy) Sellers.

Chris attended Ursuline for three years, before transferring to Austintown Fitch his senior year, graduating in 1966. He furthered his education, by obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at Ohio University.

Chris served his country in the United States Army, 25th Infantry during the Vietnam War.

He loved the Cleveland Indians and the Browns.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Dawn (Larry) Hamilton of Mineral Ridge; his nieces Lauren (Brad) Smith of Lewis Center, Courtney (Mike) Jiser of Concord, Massachusetts; great nephews Jeremy and Casey Smith and his great niece Amirah Jiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church in Austintown at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge and Buckeye Hospice for their compassionate care of Chris.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Chris’ memory to Buckeye Hospice, 3379 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.