MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. “Teeny” Clower, 98, passed away Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, at Windsor House at O’Brien’s Memorial in Masury.

Christine was born on August 10, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Amel and Leonna Mackey.

She spent winters in Clearwater, Florida for 45 years with her husband, Jay. While she lived in Florida, she was the president of Club Riviera in Clearwater. While in Florida, she also enjoyed playing shuffleboard.

Locally, she was a member of Vienna Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, Fowler-Vienna Senior Citizens Club and Curves, where she accomplished 25 men’s styled push-ups and the Tribune featured her for her accomplishment. She enjoyed golfing in leagues, crossword puzzles and working on her push-ups.

Christine will be deeply missed by her son, John Clower of Fowler; grandchildren, Cristy, Tommy, Scott Laney, Travis Clower and Tammy Courey; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Jeanette Gollin of Vienna and Marge Nally of North Lima.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lynn Clower, whom she married on February 1, 1941 and who passed away on April 27, 2015; daughter, Lynnette Laney and a grandson, Scott Laney.

Per Christine’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

