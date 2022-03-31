WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine J. Montgomery, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at her home.

She was cared for in her last months at home by her son, Douglas and her daughter, Sandra.



Christine was born on July 30, 1929 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richmond and Edith Wilkes.



She was a Bazetta High School graduate.

She married her husband of 51 years, Phil Montgomery on November 1, 1950.

She spent most of her life raising and caring for her family.



Christine will be deeply missed by her children, Constance Roach, Daniel (Myra) Montgomery, Sandra Sunderland and Douglas Montgomery and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Phil, who passed away in December of 2001; sister, Marion Wilkes and brother, Richard Wilkes.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland and a burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township in the summer.



