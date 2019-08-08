Christine Herman, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Herman, 70, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning August 7, 2019.

Christine was born January 10, 1949 in Youngstown the daughter of Justin and Hildegard (Schirmer) Honse and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and had retired in 2012 from Marc’s where she was a cashier.

Christine enjoyed watching movies.

She leaves two sons, Ryan and Eric Knight of Youngstown as well as her friend and care giver, Christine Lewis. Following Christine’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Christine will be laid to rest by her parents in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

