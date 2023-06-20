CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine E. Drummond, “Tina”, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 6 at the home of her niece in Cortland, Ohio after a short battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Tina was born on May 17, 1944, in Weathersfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Helenberger.

She was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and Lewis Weinberger & Hill Beauty School.

Tina ran her own beauty shop in Niles, Ohio for many years in addition to running the family business that she and her late husband, Tom, started together. Later in life, she worked at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living where she was dearly loved by the residents she served.

Tina was a joyful, giving person who enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling and homemaking. Family birthdays were marked by her famous homemade chocolate cakes. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and being “Aunt Tina” to all.

Tina will be greatly missed by her son, Thomas J. (Aly) Drummond; granddaughter, Brielle of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Richard (Judy) Helenberger; sister-in-law and best friend, Mary Ann (Dan) McEowen; brother-in-law, John (Celia) Drummond; sister-in-law, Joann (Mike) Drummond; many special nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, including Lisa (Charles) Winch, with whom she made her final home, Jennifer (Tom) Ramovs, Katie (Greg) Bray, Amanda (Jon) Byerly and John (Miranda) Drummond.

Tina was blessed with a loving partner of 18 years, Larry Torek. She will be deeply missed by Larry; his sons, Michael (Cristine), David and Danny (Jaison) and five grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Richard, who she married on September 16, 1965 (d.2003); her son, Michael Drummond; brother, Joe Helenberger and brothers-in-law, Michael Drummond and Edward Drummond.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410. A memorial mass will follow, at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Akeso Hospice, 6600 Summit Drive, Canfield, OH 44406 or https://www.akesohealthcare.com/ or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

