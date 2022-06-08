YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina T. Guzzo, 53, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 13, 1969, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael F. and Ella L. Guzzo, Sr.

She was a high school graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Master’s Degree in Counseling.

Christina was a loving and passionate friend to everyone she met. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed singing and was an alumni member of the Austintown Fitch Concert Choir, most recently a participant in the Simple Girls Interfaith Choir.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church of Youngstown and enjoyed helping with the annual spaghetti dinners and the small group affectionately called the Holy Rollers.

Christina leaves to cherish her memory her loving companion, Wallace Heck of 17 years and his children, Robert and Victoria; mother, Ella L. (Guzzo) Bevan of Austintown; brothers, Mickey (Debbie) Guzzo of Austintown and Michael (Michelle) Guzzo of Austintown; sisters, Ella Maria (William) Welsh of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Mary T. Guzzo of Austintown and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. All of her special family and friends too many to list (you all know who you are) and her loving fur babies, Sence and Dapper.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael F. Guzzo, Sr.

Christina’s loving and infectious passionate personality will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown and on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1410 Oak Hill, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to Girard Monday Night Group, c/o 2764 West Liberty Street, Girard, OH 44420.

