Christina Schneider, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Schneider, 92, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Born January 31, 1928, in Romania, she was the daughter of John and Maria (Horeth) Thot.

Christina married Michael Schneider on January 15, 1949 and shared almost 65 years of marriage together, before his passing on May 19, 2013. Michael and Christina had four children.

Christina was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.

She was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club and a founding member of the Youngstown Saxon Culture Club.

Survivors include her daughters, Christina (Gary) Young of Westminster, Colorado, Rosemary Clemente of Hubbard and Barbara (Matt) Schneider of Ravenna; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Michael, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael; grandson, Paul Hickman; sister, Maria Horeth and brothers, Martin and Johann Thot.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A private funeral service will take place.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

