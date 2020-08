HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Lorenzo Snow Thomas (Rennie), Sr. 64, of Howland, born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania loving husband, father and grandfather, passed into glory Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to Edward William Thomas and Gertrude Allethia Franks.