AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chloe B. Coleman, 85 of Austintown, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023 at Assumption Village.

Chloe was born in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raymond and Violet Morgan and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1956 and had worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company until her marriage.

She was an avid roller skater when she was younger and loved to play cards. She was one of the founding members of the Kleber Ladies’ Card Club and looked forward to her monthly 500 bid card games with the neighborhood ladies. Chloe loved to cook. She was known to put out not only quality meals, but quantity for family and friends! Chloe also loved to bake cookies, always making cookie trays for holidays and special occasions.

She leaves her husband of over 61 years, Robert Coleman, whom she married July 15, 1961; two sons, Dr. Robert (Suzanne) Coleman, Jr. of Newbury, Ohio, Randall (Maggie) Coleman of Austintown; her daughter, Renee Coleman at home and two grandchildren, Morgan and Patrick. Chloe also leaves two sisters, Connie Paskevich of Wichita, Kansas and Cheryl (Michael) Miller of Nashville, TN and her two beloved dogs, Emma and Kate.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Special Care Unit of Assumption Village, especially her caretaker Amber and Harmony Care Hospice for the exceptional care given to Chloe.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.