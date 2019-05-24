Chief Orrin F. Hill Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chief Orrin F. Hill, of North Jackson, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, with his wife, Jennifer, sister, Linda and his officers by his side.

Chief Hill was born in Ravenna, Ohio, to Orrin J. and Maedell Wamer Hill on October 24, 1951.

He graduated from Southeast High School in 1970.

Soon after graduation, he worked for General Motors, Inc., for two years and then began his career in law enforcement. Chief Hill began his career as a deputy for Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department. From there, he became the chief of police for Milton Township, Mahoning County. After leaving Milton Township Police Department, Orrin worked for Jackson Township as chief of police, retiring in 2008 with 35 years of service.

Chief Hill loved God, his family and his police family. He showed his community respect and demanded that his officers do the same. He lived for helping people. Orrin loved the outdoors and would spend countless hours in the woods, admiring the beauty God had given him.

Orrin is survived by his wife, Jennifer E. Hill; his children, Orrin J. Hill, Stacey L. Altiere ( Michael), Timothy J. Hill and special daughter, Amber L. Johns. He is also survived by his sister, Linda L. Buck (Gary); his amazing aunt, Ruth and second mother; dearest cousin, David Hill (Linda) and his best friend and brother, Kenneth Maskarinic (Sandra). Orrin is also survived by his beautiful grandchildren, Madison, Alexis and Taylor Stredney. They were the loves of his life. He spent many hours teaching his girls about everything he could about nature. Orrin is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-nephew and one great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jennifer would like to extend her eternal gratitude to the Jackson Township Police Department for keeping constant vigil for their former Chief and friend and attending to the family needs The family would also like to thank MVI Infusion Hospice for making an incredibly difficult journey easier. Thank you to our Melissa. A very special thank you to Dr. Gregory J. Facemyer, who has cared for Orrin for several years. You and your staff are truly a blessing.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Cedar’s Hall, located at the Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine on North Lipkey Road in North Jackson, Ohio.

The funeral will take place in the sanctuary, also at the shrine, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Chorbishop and Jackson Township Police Chaplain, our dear friend, Anthony Spinosa.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Chief Orrin Hill, please visit our Tribute Store.

