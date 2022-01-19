BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester “Chet” R. Cercone, 86 of Boardman passed away on January 13, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks.

Chet was born on August 8, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Edmond and Esther (Frazinni) Cercone.

Upon receiving his GED, he continued his education receiving an associate degree in electronics.

Chet retired from Steel Door after 30 years. Chet had a strong work ethic continuing to work as a deputy sheriff and driver for Manheim’s Auto Auction upon retirement.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army, retiring from the Army National Guard as a Recruiter Sgt. First Class, a position he held for 10 years.

Chet was a life member of Amvets Post 44, serving as the state service officer of Ohio for six years. He was also a member of the VFW and Heritage Baptist Church. Chet’s passion was service to veterans taking care of their needs. He also enjoying watching TV and a delicious meal.

He is survived by his wife Lisa who was the love of his life, children Mark (Betsy) Cercone, Dave (Connie) Cercone, Marie (Dal) Edwards, and Denise “Neicy” (Kendall Summerfield) Cercone, six grandchildren Daphne, Joseph, Matthew (Ashley), Cory (Victoria), Andrew (Katie) and Addyson, step grandchildren Kyler, Marlee and Amanda Summerfield and six great-grandchildren Laila, Kayleigh, Eliza, Vivienne, Milo and Luca, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins in Conway, Pennsylvania and Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Angeline (Ginger) Secre, Josephine “Tootsie” Gorvet and Pauline Barneo- Biroscak and one brother Richard Cercone.

Memorial donations can be made in Chet’s name to the Carl Nunziato VA Clinic Food Pantry, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Visitation will be held at Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel on Saturday January 22,2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3:30 p.m. with military honors.

Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

