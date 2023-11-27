CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Wade, 67, passed away Friday evening, November 24, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her children.

Cheryl was born on January 21, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leonard and Maxine Ulrich.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School and worked at General Motors until she retired.

In her younger years, she loved to go dancing. She enjoyed camping and riding her motorcycle. Growing up on a farm, she developed a great love for all animals. She was also involved in 4-H with her children. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Cheryl will be deeply missed by her children, Amber (Butch) Solarz and Travis Blaney; grandson, Nate Ulrich; brothers, Leo and Tim Ulrich; sister, Deb (Jack) Ulrich and beloved best friend/sister Karen (Jerry) Hood.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Thursday November 30, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High St. in Cortland. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Cheryl, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.