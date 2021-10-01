Cheryl L. Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Murphy, age 62, passed away early Sunday morning, September 26, 2021, at the Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cheryl was born October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, to the late Richard and Joan (Ernst) Wolfe.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

Cheryl was a private person.

Besides her parents; Cheryl is preceded in death by her sister, Debora Wolfe.

She is survived by her daughters, Jacki Murphy and Jayne (James) Krieg; five grandchildren, Maxine, Leah, Kayleigh, McKenna and Carl; six great-grandchildren and two brothers, Richard (Pam) Wolfe and Gregory (Linda) Wolfe.

Private burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

