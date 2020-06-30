Cheryl A. Mullins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl A. Mullins, age 63 of Warren, passed away after a brief illness at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Cheryl was born in Buffalo, New York on June 16, 1957 to Thomas and Rose (Rau) Dzielski, Sr.



Cheryl enjoyed spending time in the garden tending to the lawn and landscaping with her brother-in-law, as well as the quiet beauty of watching hummingbirds flit about their feeders. She also loved the noise and excitement of playing Bingo with her friends, especially when she was able to support TNR with their many Vera Bradley bingo events. She had a soft spot for animals especially her “nieces”, Lily and Tootsie. Most importantly, Cheryl loved her family, spending time laughing and creating memories.



Cheryl is survived by her sister, Patricia (Larry) Gilmore; her brother, David Dzielski; her nieces and nephews, Charles (Addie) Datish, Joshua Datish, Rebecca (Mark) Wendell, Melissa (Kevin Henline) Datish and Damon (Amy) Datish; her great-nephew, Niki Datish; her aunt, Frannie and uncle, Ted and a very large extended family with many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Thomas Dzielski, Jr.; her great-niece, Addison Henline and her ex-husband, Michael Mullins.



Cremation has taken place and there are no formal services planned. Cheryl’s remains will be interred at Oakwood Cemetery.



The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospital ICU and University Hospitals for their care and compassion with Cheryl during her illness.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

