AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherilyn G. (Grigsby) Morrison, 76, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Cher was born on November 3, 1946, in Austintown, the daughter of Harry Richard and Elizabeth Gwendolyn (Burr) Grigsby.

On July 24, 1992, she was united in marriage to Tom Morrison with whom she shared 31 years of marriage.

A 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Cher was employed by General Motors in the fab plant for 32 years retiring in 2017.

Cher had a strong work ethic and looked forward to going to work and being with her work family. A thoughtful and generous woman she never missed acknowledging a holiday or event for family and friends. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she also enjoyed watching golf and NASCAR. Cher’s favorite pastime was shopping on QVC. She was a lover of cats and considered her beloved Lucy, Lovie and Sunny to be her furry kids. Cher had a wonderful relationship, for over 30 years, with the doctors and staff at the Austintown Vet Clinic, her “go to” for any needs that her fur kids may have had.

She will be missed by her loving husband, Tom; stepchildren, Kimberly Morrison, Jodi (Darren) Wiant and Tom (Paula) Morrison, Jr.; brother-in-law, David Morrison; grandchildren, Zachary Pitzer, Karlie Pitzer, Justine (Adam Bohr) Wiant, Austin Wiant, Michael (Whitney) McRoberts and Jonathan McRoberts and nephews, Ross Beadling and Matthew (Melissa) Beadling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Suzanne Beadling; brothers, Larry and Richard Grigsby; nephew, Cory Beadling and her cat, Baby Boots.

Per Cher’s request a memorial service will be held at a later date.

