NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Jayne (Schrader) Prox, age 79, of Niles passed away at her home, early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022.

Cherie was born July 10, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph H. Schrader and Jayne Parkinson Schrader Treese.

She grew up in southern Ohio and moved to Trumbull County in 1955. She graduated from Cortland High School in 1961 and attended Warren Business College.

She was employed as an administrative assistant at Niles First Christian Church for 23 years.

She was an active member of First Christian Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth advisor for many years. She was also a charter member of Lydia Circle at the church and sang in the choir.

Mrs. Prox and her husband were Trumbull County foster parents from 1975 to 1984.

She loved animals and nature and enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, bowling, golf and stock car racing. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph John Prox, Jr., whom she married September 21, 1963; a son, Jeffrey Joseph (Jennifer) Prox of Niles; two daughters, Stephanie Lane (Thomas) Bevilacqua of Mineral Ridge and Kathleen Marie (Gregg) Masteller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Pamela Jo Costillow of Warren and a nephew, David Liptak of Niles. She has ten grandchildren, Chalee (Justin) Secrest, Thomas Jr. (Kaylie) and Brittney Bevilacqua, Evan, Alexandria and Anastacia Prox, Stevie and Joey Paris, Aeryal and Gregg, Jr. Marsteller and two great-grandchildren, Cade Thomas and Gavin Michael Secrest.

Her mother and father; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Marsteller and her stepfather, Ralph Treese, preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Niles First Christian Church or to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County in Cherie’s name. To send flowers to the family of Cherie Jayne (Schrader), please visit our floral store.

