BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services celebrating the life of Cheri Ferris will be held at a later date. Cheri passed away Tuesday morning, September 6 at the Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

She was born September 18, 1955 in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas A. and Gloria G. (Griffith) Leach.

Cheri graduated from Fitch High School in 1973.

She was employed as the office manager for Crago Veterinary Center for over 25 years.

In 1975 Cheri and James Ferris were united in marriage and enjoyed 47 years together.

Cherie leaves her husband, Jim; mother, Gloria Habib of Austintown and brother, Dennis Leach of Central City, Colorado.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

