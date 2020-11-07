Chase McKenzie Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase McKenzie Davis, 21, passed away Thursday morning November 5, 2020.

Chase was born December 11, 1998 in Youngstown the son of John and Lisa (Johns) Davis.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 2017.

Chase had a love for music and enjoyed writing music. He also enjoyed playing basketball and riding dirt bikes. Chase loved animals and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, John and Lisa of Liberty Township, two brothers, Cotie Johns of Austintown and Clayton Davis of Liberty, one nephew, Cooper Johns. Chase also leaves his paternal grandmother, Joyce Davis, Aunts, Tammy and Lori Johns, Natalie Davis, uncle Mark Davis, as well as his cousins, Briana, Shane, Jared, Mikey, A.J., Adelyn, Liam, Josh, Justin, Brandon, Jana and Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Irene Johns, his paternal grandfather, Harold Davis Sr, one aunt, Shari Johns, one uncle, Harold Davis Jr. and two cousins, Tommy and Nicky.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel where private services will follow on Sunday.

Due to pandemic restrictions masks will be required.

To send flowers to the family of Chase M. Davis please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: