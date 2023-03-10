AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Walter, 84 of Austintown, died Wednesday afternoon, March 8, 2023 at Hospice House of Poland.

Charlotte was born January 5, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Karl and Katherine (Elgin) Walter.

She graduated from North Jackson High School.

Charlotte had worked as a bank teller for various local banks, including the former Mahoning Bank, where she had worked for ten years.

She had lived in Orlando, Florida for over 30 years, returning to this area in August of 2022.

Charlotte loved nature and animals. She had raised horses at one time and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels.

Charlotte leaves her children, John W. (Christine) Pavlick of Austintown and Cathy (Bruce) Brenner of Youngstown; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Walter.

There will be no services or calling hours per Charlotte’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

