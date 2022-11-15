SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte R. Hough, 83 of Salem, died Monday afternoon, November 14, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born August 12, 1939 in Gilmer County, West Virginia and came to this area after graduating from Sanfork High School.

Charlotte enjoyed going to Mountaineer with her sisters and looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be reunited with her husband, who died December 21, 2020, Arthur Lee Hough, Sr., whom she married March 7, 1958.

Charlotte will be missed by her children, Charlene (George) Edmonds of Salem, Arthur Lee (Kim) Hough, Jr. of Bayboro, North Carolina, Brenda Rach (Troy) Watson of Salem; six grandchildren, David, Ryan and Tyler Rach and Brennon, Connor and Kamryn Hough, as well as, seven great-grandchildren, Charlee, Jaxon, David James, Mia, Chance, Geneva and Waylon. She also leaves five sisters, Shirley Fishel of Berlin Center, Jewel Maillis of Campbell, Judy Yunek of Sebring, Pat Patterson of Sebring, Jo Fishel of Austintown; a brother, Jack Fincham of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Hough and two brothers, John and Jim Fincham.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Bible Church, 807 Cunningham Road, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.