WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte McGill, 87, passed away Sunday evening, March 12, 2023 at her residence.

Charlotte was born on December 18, 1935 in Willoughby, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bill and Katherine Baxter.

She was a graduate Warren G. Harding High School and worked at Packard Electric until she retired in January of 1999.

She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, cards, and board games, and making jewelry. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother.

Charlotte will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Sharon (Don) Cahill and Shelly (David) Parker; grandchildren, Kelli (Dante) Dorman, Elizabeth Upshir, Sarah (Kevin) Wilford, and Hannah Parker and her partner Eli Decko; great-grandchildren, Haylie and Alyvia Upshir, and Ruxton and Scarlett Decko; and her twin brother, Chuck Baxter.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James McGill whom she married on March 27, 1950 and who passed away on May 3, 2003; her daughter, Michelle Hall; son, James McGill; and brother, Bob Baxter

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High St. in Cortland with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Charlotte’s memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation by visiting www.nationalbreastcancer.org

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.