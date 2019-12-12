Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Novotny, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Mae “Charlie” Novotny, 94, passed away peacefully at Elmwood Assisted Living on Monday, December 9, 2019.

She was born on July 3, 1925 in Erie, Pennsylvania the daughter of Thomas and Germaine (Oniboni) Trifilette.



On July 16, 1948, Charlotte married Joseph Novotny, Jr. They shared 53 years together.



Charlotte worked as a press operator at Packard Electric for 21 years retiring in 1985. She also worked at Ohio Lamp for nine years. She was the owner of two beauty shops in Warren and a hospital beautician.

Charlotte was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir.

She was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A proud Cleveland Indians fan, Charlotte enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer scoring four holes in one.



She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Barb) of Hubbard and Tom (Joyce) of Clearwater, Florida; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Parker.



In addition to her parents and husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, Edward D. Novotny and brothers, Tim and Richard Trifilette.



Per Charlotte’s request no services will be held.

Interment will be at Niles Union Cemetery, Niles, Ohio.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

