CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. Woodson, 64, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman.

Charlote was born November 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Charlotte Davenzo and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Liberty High School.

She worked as an assembler for the General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 30 years, retiring in 2009.

She enjoyed gardening and traveling and looked forward to spending time with family and friends and their children.

Besides her husband, Edward L. Woodson, whom she married September 15, 1990; she leaves two brothers, Larry Davenzo of California and Jimmy (Toni ) Davenzo of Vienna; her close friends, David and Nicole Altiere and their children, Olivia and David, Chris and Tracy Altiere and their children, Audrey and Chris. Charlotte loved the Altiere children as if they were her own and shared many special memories with them. Charlotte also leaves her beloved animals that she loved and had rescued, her dogs, Abby and Louie and her cats, Pi, Blue, China and Roxie.

Besides her parents; Charlotte was preceded in death by a sister, Connie.

There will be no calling hours or services per Charlotte’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angels for Animals in memory of Charlotte and her love of animals.

