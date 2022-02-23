WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. White, 79, passed away Friday morning, February 18, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.



Charlotte was born on March 11, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Jaskiewicz.



She enjoyed reading, cooking and crosswords.



Charlotte will be deeply missed by her loving children, David S. White and Leslie (Robert) Moore; grandson, Alan S. White; sister, Ruby Petersal; brother, Charles Jaskiewicz and her dogs, Mindy, Sammy and Diva.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David M. White, whom she married on August 15, 1959 and passed away in April of 2010 and her brother, Albert Jaskiewicz.



Per Charlotte’s request, there are no calling hours or visitation.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League or the Warren Family Mission in Charlotte’s memory.



