Charlotte L. Mumma, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte L. Mumma, 97 of Bristolville, died Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born October 19, 1922 in Windham, the daughter of the late Harry P. and Hattie A. Miller Nickol. She was a Bristolville resident most of her life.



Charlotte was a homemaker all of her married life.

She was an active member of the Bristolville United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Friendly Sunday school class and the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Bristolville Historical Society and enjoyed flower gardening, dancing, country and western music, traveling and being outdoors. She loved helping and doing for other people.



Charlotte is survived by three daughters, Vicki V. (Dennis) Thompson of Cortland, Jean E. Palette of Bristolville and Cindy M. Vance of Lexington, South Carolina; one granddaughter, Amber (Shane) McNorton and three grandsons, Robert (Randi) Palette, Shaun (Holly) Palette and Nickolas (Cheri) Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Bailey of Mantua and a sister-in-law, Joyce Nickol of Mantua.



Her husband of over 53 years, Miles E. Mumma, whom she married March 15, 1941 preceded her in death July 28, 1994. Her sons-in-law, Dannie Vance and Robert Palette Jr.; three sisters, Marjorie Nickol, Shirley Mikula and Virginia Smith and six brothers, Harry, Howard, Kenneth, Clyde, Robert and Charles Nickol also have all preceded in death.



Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor Shirley Frantz officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Burial will be at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville. Masks should be worn and social distancing will be observed.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristolville United Methodist Church, 6251 Park Drive, Bristolville,OH 44402.

