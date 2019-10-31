Charlotte Ann Lawson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ann Lawson, 53, passed away at Geauga Medical Center on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.



Charlotte was born on November 11, 1965 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lawrence “Red” Wishart and Delores “Dee” (Stanko) Wishart.



She was a 1984 graduate of Badger High School continuing her education at Trumbull Business College receiving an Associate Degree. Charlotte recently attended her 35th high school reunion with lifelong friends.

She was employed by Vallen USA as a purchasing specialist for 10 years. She had previously been employed by the KraftMaid Cabinetry.



Charlotte was a member of New Life Community Church in Vienna.

She enjoyed spending time collecting beach glass with her husband Jim and attending craft shows with her daughter. She was a cherished friend to her numerous girlfriends who enjoyed their many weekends and breakfast together. She considered Tammy, her childhood friend and her best friend-sister. Charlotte spent many weekends on road trips with her husband Jim.



Charlotte will be deeply missed by her loving husband, James L. Lawson, whom she married July 11, 1992; her daughter Christmas Mensah (Shawn Smith), her twin brother Charles Wishart and sister Patricia Bartlett, her niece Tabitha Williams (Adam Deraway), great niece Morgan and great nephew A.J. She also leaves Casie whom she called her adopted daughter, her dog Bear and her grand dog Kaiser.



She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister Paula.



Visitation for Charlotte will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel; Cortland.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Marshall officiating.



Memorial Contributions can be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio 44473.



Charlotte’s family would like to express their gratitude to family and friends who supported her during her illness.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Charlotte Ann Lawson, please visit Tribute Store.