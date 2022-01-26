NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Walter Trimbath, 74 of North Lima, died Sunday afternoon, January 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Youngstown.

Charles was born February 23, 1947 in Warren, a son of the late Warren and Virginia (Cosgrave) Trimbath and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School in 1965 and earned an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from Youngstown State University.

Charles served in the United States Air Force as a Missile Systems Analyst during the Vietnam War.

He worked as an electrical mechanical foreman for 44 years for Youngstown Sheet & Tube/LTV/Republic Steel/WCI and lastly R.G. Steel. Charles was currently working for Home Depot as a freight worker for the past six years and also for Sweeney Chevrolet as a car driver.

He was a former member of Canfield Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and a former member of Greenford Ruritan Club where he served as president in 2004. He was a board member and past vice-president of the Warren Ohio Edison Penn Power credit union and a member of the St. Albans/Wick Lodge #481 F & AM.

Charles loved boating, camping and the beach. He looked forward to the yearly family trips to the Outer Banks for the past 42 years. He was a founding member of the OBX Beach Bums and a member of the Island Creek Boat Club at Berlin Lake.

Charles was an avid snow skier and a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan and also an Ohio State Football fan.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, the former Suzanne Johnson, whom he married December 8, 1973; two sons,Christopher Trimbath of Toledo and Bradley Trimbath of North Lima and his beloved black lab, Harper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Trimbath and Virginia Trimbath Everett. Friends may call on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family of Charles W. Trimbath please visit our Tribute Store.