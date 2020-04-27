Charles W. English, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. English, age 81 of Warren, passed away at Signature Healthcare Center on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Charlie was born on May 11, 1938 in Cleveland to Manley and Ila (Wilston) English.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1957, Charlie service his country in the U.S. Army.



On June 20, 1964, Charlie was united in marriage to the former Rebecca “Becky” Glover who preceded him in death in March of 2013.



In 1962 Charlie went to work for the City of Warren. He started with the water department with his sights on the excitement of law enforcement. He was honored to serve his community for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy, detective sergeant and retired after 20 years as Lt. Turn Commander. After his retirement, Charlie stayed active working as a supervisor to the Domestic Relations Court. He owned and operated Tri-State Protective Services and lent his expertise to several security firms before officially retiring in the early 2000’s.



Charlie is survived by a handful of his closest friends.



Cremation has taken place, and he will be inurned with his wife at the St. Paul Lutheran Church columnbarium.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

