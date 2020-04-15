Charles T. Wirebaugh, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles T. Wirebaugh, Jr., 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.



Charles was born on October 8, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles T. and Dora (Thorpe) Wirebaugh, Sr.

In the 1960’s, a few years after graduating from high school, Charles went to serve his country in the U.S. Army Reserve.

On May 17, 1980 he married the love of his life, Lynda (Brown) Wirebaugh and they created a wonderful life together.



Charles loved anything with wheels. He was a car fanatic and really enjoyed going to car shows. He could name any car (model and brand) that he saw. Charles also loved to travel with his family. One of his favorite places to visit was Pigeon Lake in Ontario.



He will be deeply missed by his wife, Lynda; his children, Timothy Palya, Laura Morse and Tiffany (Tod) Whetzel; his grandchildren, Zachary Wirebaugh, Kara Cook, Leeah Meaney, Trevor (Jayne) Whetzel and BreeAnna Morse and his two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Madison Cook.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ernestine Twinning and his nephew, Eric Twinning.



Per Charles wishes, there will be no services held at this time.



