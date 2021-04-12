Charles T. Heldreth, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles T. Heldreth, 85 of Columbiana, died Thursday afternoon, April 8 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

Charles was born February 13, 1936 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Wilbur and Ethel (Dye) Heldreth and came to this area in the 50s.

He had worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Twinsburg for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

Charles enjoyed the outdoors, sitting on the deck and watching birds and camping. Charles and his wife, Jen, had spent 20 years camping at Chaparral Campgrounds in Salem where they lived part of the year. He was an avid woodworker and along with Jen had owned and operated Buffy’s Crafts for many years. Charles liked to roller skate and had skated until the age of 72. After retirement, they were able to travel to Hawaii which he truly enjoyed.

He leaves his wife, the former Jenny Heckert, whom he married January 1, 1985; three sons, Keith (Freda) Heldreth of Canfield, Paul Heldreth of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Mark (Beth) Heldreth of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Cindy (Marcus) Hartley of Lisbon and Carol (James) Alumbaugh of Shelburn, Indiana; 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren (and one on the way) and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by an infant sister; a sister, Katherine Pauline Postlethwait; a brother, James Jackson Heldreth; a granddaughter, Katherine; a great-granddaughter, Anna Michelle and a great-nephew, Tyler.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel and on Wednesday, April 14 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Zion Hill Church of the Brethren, 14550 New Buffalo Road, Columbiana where the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.