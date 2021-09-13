Charles S. Stiver, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles S. Stiver, 96, passed away Thursday evening, September 9, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Charles was born on December 28, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Neva Stiver.



He was a 1942 graduate of Howland High School and attended Westminster College until he joined the United States Navy.



He and his brothers ran the C.H. Stiver Co., Chevrolet dealership in Niles, following their dad’s retirement.

He was an active member of Howland Community Church where he was an usher, deacon, elder, Chairman of the Official Board, Elder Emeritus and sang in the choir. He was a member of Kiwanis of Niles, the Board of Directors of McKinley Federal Bank and owned and operated the Hartford Nursery with his wife, Elma.

He spent his winters in Crystal Lake RV Park in Naples, Florida before becoming Florida residents at Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield, Florida where he was a member of the Fountain Singers. He loved spending time with his family, especially playing Joker with his children and grandchildren at their summer home in Ashtabula. In 2014, they decided once again to become year-round Ohio residents at Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, and traveling the world.



Charles will be deeply missed by his daughters, Marilyn Stanton and Nancy (Chuck) Clark; son-in-law, Walt Meardith; grandchildren, Amy (Nick) Haddad, Charles Clark, Carrie (Todd) Harpster, Nicole Meardith, Megan (Kris) McKenzie, Tyler (Melissa) Stanton and Joshua Mansfield; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Johnathan Harpster, Julia Stanton, Autumn Harpster, Andrew Stanton, Alexandria Haddad, Ella Stanton, and Olivia Haddad; and brothers, Thomas (Sheila) Stiver and Earl (Beatrice) Stiver.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Elma Stiver, whom he married on March 1, 1947; daughter Linda Meardith; brother, John Stiver; and son-in-law, David Stanton.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday September 16, 2021, at Howland Community Church located at 198 Niles Cortland Rd, Warren with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



Family has requested that everyone attending to please wear a mask for your protection and theirs.



Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



Memorial contributions can be made in Charles’ memory to any charity of your choice.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Charles S. Stiver please visit our Tribute Store.