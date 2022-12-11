AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles (Chuck) passed away in the early morning on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his side.

Charles was born on July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea (Gilmour) Plato.

He was a graduate of the Military Academy, Carson Long Institute. Charles went on to serve four years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962.

Chuck was very active in not only building cars but also racing them at Watkins Glen. Chuck was a history buff and spent hours reading up on WWII.

Charles was President of Plato Marketing until retirement in 2002.

He was very active in Jaguar club with his wife Edna. In later years he enjoyed fishing, traveling, researching genealogy, puzzles and hours of reading.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, papa, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Chuck leaves his four children Lynnae D (Brian E) Tucker, of High Point, North Carolina, Sherry L. Nager and Chad Nelson of Poland, Ohio, Donald L. Nordquist (Dawn L) of Lake Milton, Ohio and Cindy Haley of Grand Junction, Colorado; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews by marriage and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edna May (Ross) Plato, whom he married August 14 1981 and grandson Ross Steven Nager.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Stroke Association. https://www.stroke.org/

