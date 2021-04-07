Charles R. Hunter, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. Hunter, 76, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, Ohio.



Born January 25, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Charles was the son of Howard E. and Grace (Cost) Hunter.



Charles was a 1963 graduate of Badger High School.

Prior to his retirement in 2004, Charles was a welder for Van Huffel Tube Company and later a truck driver for PI &I Motor Express.

Charles was a member of Kinsman Presbyterian Church before moving to the area.

He was in a bowling league whiling working for Van Huffel and a played bocce at the Saxon Club. Charles enjoyed time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Hunter.



He is survived by his wife, Terry (Rehfuss) Hunter, whom he married October 12, 1974; his children, Charles (Arlene) Hunter, Jr., Carmel (Richard) Sylvester, Christine Pennington and Christopher (Samantha) Hunter; his brother, Harry (Betty) Hunter; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with a luncheon to follow, until 3:00 p.m. at Highway Tabernacle, Highway House, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

