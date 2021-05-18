Charles R. Daubenspeck, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Daubenspeck, age 93, passed away Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 at Washington Square Health Care Center.



Charles was born January 25, 1928 in Warren, Pennsylvania to the late Truman and Rosemond (Knapp) Daubenspeck.

He attended Rayen High School in Youngstown.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 597th Engineering Company.

Charles was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.



Chuck retired from Control Transformers in 1996, he was the first employee hired and spent 43 years with the company. Chuck also worked weekends at Sharon Speedway for 33 years.



Chuck was an avid left handed bowler. He had a 300 game, several 299 and 298 games as well, he even converted a 7/10 split. Chuck rolled in 24 ABC National Tournaments, 50 Ohio State Tournaments, Five Petersons and 11 National Slovak Tournaments; he was a member of the West Side Mapleleaf Athletic Club for several years. He was also a member of the Warren Men’s Bowling Association serving as the Secretary from 1996 to 2019.



Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his daughter, Erika J. Bates; brothers, Harry and Ellsworth “Al” Daubenspeck and a sister, Naomi Baker.



Charles is survived by his wife, the former Karen Stroup; his son, Ryan Daubenspeck (fiancée, Jamie Alkire); his daughters, Cindy (Brian) O’Connell of Toledo and Michelle Guirbino of Arizona; grandsons, Alarick Daubenspeck, Joshua Bates and Gavin Stutzman; granddaughters, Nicole (Rakesh) Bose, Courtney Bates, Charleigh Daubenspeck and Emma Lynn Mead and two great-granddaughters, Priyasha and Divyna Bose.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren; the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20, with Reverend Thom Daubenspeck and Pastor Eugene Koene, officiants.

Private interment in Hartford Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington Square Nursing Center or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Board of Properties.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Charles’s family.

