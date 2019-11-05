Charles R. Beight, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” R. Beight, 88, of Lake Milton, passed away Sunday, November 3, with his wife by his side, at Antonine Village in North Jackson.



Chuck was born September 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Florence (Booth) Beight.



Chuck served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He is a Boardman High School graduate and attended Wittenberg University, later graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown College.

Prior to his retirement, he was self employed as a manufacturer sales representative for over 40 years.



Chuck loved Lake Milton and boating. He lived a portion of the year in Englewood, Florida, where he enjoyed golfing, tennis, boating and restaurants on the water. Chuck was his happiest next to his wife, Mary Jane, whom he married February 14, 1992. They traveled and enjoyed the good life with family and many friends.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his sons, Richard (Danielle), Stephen (Judy) and Scott (Kim); his daughters, Tammy (Jim) Snyder, Kelly (Wes) West, Tracy (Luis) Bonilla and Judy (Tony) Konen; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, David Beight.



The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, November 6, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Antonine Village and Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and devoted care of Chuck.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

