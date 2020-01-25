Charles Ohl, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Ohl, 77, passed away Thursday morning January 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.



Charles was born on December 18, 1942 in Warren, OH, a son of the late Clarence and Corrine Ohl.



He graduated from Bristol High School and continued his education receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Physics Education from Youngstown State University in 1966 and a Master’s degree in Guidance Counseling from Westminster in 1971 and was a member of Phi Delta Kappa.



He was a teacher for Southington Schools and a teacher and guidance counselor for Maplewood schools. He was the owner and operator of Trumbull Mower for 30 years until he retired and then worked as a director of technology at HR Resources. He was a Clerk for Bristol Township for seven years.

He was an active member of the Bristolville United Methodist Church and was the director of the finance committee for many years. He loved staying active in his church community and planning activities and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a proud winner of the Walnut Run Chili Cook Off in 2014.

He loved to work on and fix computers, fix and modify outdoor equipment. Charles was a survivor of Polio that left his legs paralyzed but never considered him handicapped.



Charles will be deeply missed by his daughters, Jennie (John) Bechtel and Tami Ohl; grandchildren, Kaelyn and Jeremiah Hickey, and Noelle, Keith, and Owen Bechtel; sister, Phyllis (Dave) Passek; brother, Ron (Peggy) Ohl; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris L. Ohl, whom he married on July 31, 1982 and passed away January 17, 2014.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Bristolville United Methodist Church with services following at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will be held at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville Township.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Memorial contributions can be made to Bristolville United Methodist Church in Charles’ memory.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com