CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Charles M. Blyler, 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Charles passed away Saturday afternoon, December 17, 2022, at Sheperd of the Valley of Poland.

Chuck, as he was known, was born May 17, 1929, in Youngstown, the son of Harold and Lillian (Parker) Blyler.

He was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1947 and had worked for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube as their convention manager until his retirement in 1978. After his retirement from Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Chuck worked for Gold Cross Limo and Livery Service, retiring in 2012.

Chuck was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church and was a member of the church choir.

He enjoyed singing and was also a member of the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Men’s Choir and the Grato Choir, among others. Chuck was active with the Canfield 4th of July Parade Committee and the Canfield Fair Committee for many years.

His hobbies included cross stitch, crafting, floral arranging and gardening. He also enjoyed working on word search puzzles and organizing bus trips and parties.

Chuck leaves his wife, the former Donna Hansen, whom he married August 29, 1998; three children, Jeffery Blyler and Sherri Blyler, both of Youngstown and Carey (Scott) McNeff of Albany, New York; two stepchildren, Ted (Mary Lou) Gedra of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Susan (Phillip) Muntean of Boardman, as well as, six grandchildren, Kyle, Adam, Allyson, Carly, Matthew, Leah, Rebecca and Jared.

Besides his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by a wife of 23 years, Betty, whom he married in 1974. Betty passed away in 1997. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William and Edward Blyler.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the memorial fund at the Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Chuck’s name.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley of Poland for their care of Chuck and his family during his stay with them.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

