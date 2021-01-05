Charles Long, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Vincet Long 93, of Austintown passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Charles was born June 26, 1927 in Niles the son of Charles and Mary (Pulasko) Long.

He was a steelworker with Copperweld Steel for 39 years before his retirement.

He was also a former member of Austintown Community Church.

His wife, the former Martha J. Grantz, whom he married October 2, 1952 passed away in 1982.

Charles leaves three children, Gloria (Daniel) Roy of Hanoverton, Charles Alan Long of Austintown and Janet Rae (John) Sternagel of Tionesta, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Adrienne Deak, Lyndsey (Shawn) Perrigo, Daniel (Jessica) Roy, Jr., Mary (Dakota) Flint, Bree Long, Megan Rae Sternagel and John Sternagel III, as well as several great-grandchildren who gave him great pleasure.

Besides his parents and wife, Charles is preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Long, whom he cherished; three sisters, Ann Rouse, Helen Furey and Margaret Sloan and three brothers, George, Nick and John Long.

Due to Covid-19 private services were held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

