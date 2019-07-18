Charles L. May, Mineral Ridge, Ohio – Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. May, 92, passed away on July 16, 2019 at his home.

Chuck was born March 15, 1927 in Mineral Ridge the son of the late James L. & Winifred (Wardeska) May.



After graduating from Mineral Ridge High School in 1945, he served in the US Navy during WWII.



On June 13, 1948 he was united in marriage to the former Roberta Young who preceded him in death on November 13, 2007.



After graduating from Kent State University, he spent 39 years working as a mechanical engineer for Wean United retiring in 1988.



He was a charter and active member of the Howland United Methodist Church.

Chuck enjoyed woodworking and was an incredible craftsman. Most importantly, Chuck loved being with his family and will be missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Chuck is survived by his children: Phillip (Denise) of Ellsworth, Robert (Yong) of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Timothy of Vienna, Kathleen (James) Hubish of Brookfield and Kamille (Tim) McElravy, of Clearwater, Florida; his grandchildren Pati, Adam, Erin, Bonnie, Jimmy, Scotty; great-grandchildren: Brian, Nathan, Mason and Aubrey and his special friend Sandra Dunlosky.

Besides his wife of almost 60 years, Chuck was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Groves.



Visitation for Chuck will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Robert-Clark Chapel, Warren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howland United Methodist Church; 730 Howland Wilson Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484 where the family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.



Family wishes to thank Ohio Living Hospice for their impeccable care and concern and a special thank you to Sandy for her warm and loving care.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Howland United Methodist Church Building Fund.

