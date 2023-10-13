MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Kovy, 81, of Mineral Ridge, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Mr. Kovy was born November 10, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Anna (Sensesak) Kovacicek.

After graduating from McDonald High School, he joined the United States Army in 1961, where he did his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas. He then served his country in Greenland from 1961-1964.

He married his wife, the former Dorothy Bequeath in September 1965. In 1970 they built their home in Mineral Ridge where he resided for over 50 years.

Charles retired from Reactive Metals Inc. in Niles, where he worked as a pipefitter. He enjoyed bicycle riding and belonged to an Ohio bicycle club where he rode across the state of Ohio from Cleveland to Cincinnati. Charles also enjoyed making models of cars, planes, and especially motorcycles. He was very talented, fabricating many items including weightlifting equipment, which at one time filled his garage. He was active at the Niles Wellness Center and would occasionally join in with the Eastwood Mall Walkers group.

Charles made it a point to go to breakfast every morning at Cracker Barrel in Austintown, where he made many long-lasting friends.

Mr. Kovy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Joseph; a sister, Mary Ann and his loving wife, Dorothy Kovy who passed in March of 2013.

He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Karen Kovy of Columbus, Nancy Harkins of Mineral Ridge and many extended family and friends.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11: a.m. at Kerr Cemetery, 1240 Salt Springs Road, Mineral Ridge, on Monday prior to the service.

The family has entrusted Lane Family Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

