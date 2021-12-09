CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Wagner, Jr., 80, of Cortland, went home to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior after much anticipation, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



Affectionately known as “Charley,” he was born October 21, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles and Beulah (Shevel) Wagner, Sr.



Charley married Judy Ann Hart on June 16, 1961 and they shared 59 loving years together. They lived across the road from each other and so met at very young age. Charley grew up working on his family’s farm, which he loved doing. Charley loved farming. Charley and Judy farmed together, with their daughters, on their farm they had purchased early in their marriage for a good portion of their life. This was one of the happiest times in their lives. Charley and Judy loved all their family and friends. He and Judy would host many family reunions and gatherings at their farm, which they loved doing. Charley and Judy did most everything together throughout their lives. Aside from farming, Charley enjoyed trapping, gardening, going to farm auctions, cooking, eating candy, cutting fire word, hunting, especially deer hunting, with his brother Bob. Charley loved horses and listening to gospel music. Charley loved helping everyone and would work tirelessly until the job was done. He was not a talker, but for what he lacked, Judy made up for.



Charley and Judy played cards with family and friends throughout their life. They enjoyed going out to dinner A LOT, watching Gun Smoke, sports, John Wayne movie marathons, westerns and Jimmy Swaggart. After Judy went home to be with Jesus, Charley really enjoyed playing pinochle and sequence with Katy, Phyllis, Sharon, Ellis, Roger, Tammy and Reba.



Charley was a member of Calvary Bible Church. Charley loved the Lord.



Left behind to cherish his memories; his daughters Tammy (Rick) Miklos and Melody Wagner; his grandchildren Ricky Miklos, Jr., Reba Miklos, and Lashawna (Jesse) Paremski; his sister Katy (Ellis) Yoder, Phyllis Hannon, Robert “Bob” (Dianna) Wagner, Sharon (Roger) Larrison; a host pf nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Besides his parents, Charley is preceded in death by his wife, Judy, who died March 7, 2021 and his brother in law Dave Hannon.



There will be no services per Charley’s wishes.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

