Charles H. Canter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. Canter, 70, of Warren passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home.

Charles was born September 25, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of the late Milton and Dorothy (Kelly) Canter.

He was a 1968 graduate of St. Clairsville High School and retired in 1997 from Coca-Cola where he worked in the bottling plant.

Charles was a “Jack of all Trades”, his hobbies included working on cars, racing with his son and grandson, fishing, but most of all he enjoyed working in the garage with his boys.

Charles leaves his wife the former Deborah Jackson, whom he married September 12, 1975; two sons, Todd (Lisa) Canter of Warren and Timothy Canter of Ravenna; seven grandchildren, Thomas Ryan, Taylor Alexis, Mason William, Nevaeh Lynn, Keirra Rayne, Leighland Michael and Yalana Rose. Charles also leaves six siblings, Geri Christy of Akron, Raymond Canter and Lewis Canter both of Mt. Vernon, Myra Topolski of Lutz, Florida, Cheryl Martin of St. Clairsville and Cloyce Canter of Dillonvale.

Besides his parents Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Imer.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

