FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Fizet, Sr., 91, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.



Chuck was born on January 16, 1931 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of the late Daniel and Anna Fizet.



He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked at Packard Electric until he retired.



He had a great interest in trains, loved raising animals, especially rabbits and chickens and was known to be able to fix anything.



Chuck will be deeply missed by his children, Charles Fizet, Jr. and his wife, Nancy and Donna Ketcham and her husband, Ken; her grandson, Kurt Ketcham and his wife, Erin; stepgrandchildren, Kris Ketcham and his wife, Lisa and Kasey Ketcham and his wife, Betsy; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Fizet; sisters, Helen Glass and Elizabeth Fizet and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bernis Zeora Fizet, whom he married on June 27, 1953 and passed on October 1, 2020; brothers, John, Nick, Steve, Ed, Carl and George Fizet and sisters, Clara Sheronovich and Janet Jewell



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Chuck’s family has asked that anyone visiting to please wear a mask and practice social distancing for everyone’s safety.



Burial will take place at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.



