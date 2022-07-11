CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Shafer, age 91, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.

He was born on May 16, 1931, in Mecca, Ohio to the late Harry and Margaret Hoffaker Shafer.

He was preceded in death by his late wife of 66 years Eloise Opel Shafer; parents; and brother, Roger Shafer.



Charles proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, he then attended Youngstown State University, and the Dana Music School of Warren, and applied studies to playing the saxophone.

He was the owner of Shafer Grocery, the Hole in the Wall Bar and the Mecca Dairy Queen.

He was a lifelong member of the Cortland Moose Lodge #1012, member of the Johnson VFW.



Charles truly enjoyed his daily phone calls with his cousin Rick. He will be missed by those who knew him.

He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Per his wishes there will be no services held.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charles, please visit our floral store.