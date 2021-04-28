Charles Edward Hopper, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Hopper, Jr., 49 of Girard died Saturday morning, April 24, 2021, following a trucking accident near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Charles Edward, known as Eddie was born May 5, 1971 in Youngstown, a son of Charles Edward and Helen Eva (Greathouse) Hopper, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Girard High School and Trumbull County Joint Vocational School in 1989.

Following graduation, Eddie started out working as a printer for Piper Printing in Canfield. Eddie then became a truck driver for several different local trucking companies including J.B. Hunter where he was a driver trainer and was currently working for Estes Express Lines in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking them fishing and camping.

Eddie leaves his mother, Helen Hopper. He was her rock after his father Charles died in 1990. He leaves a brother, Bill (Julie) Hopper; a sister, Brenda (Tim Hodgkinson) Hopper – Poling both of Girard; three nieces, Chalsie, whom Eddie was to walk down the aisle next week, Cassandra, Charlene and one nephew, Billy. He also leaves two great-nephews, Joseph Poling, who was like a son to Eddie and Jermaine.

Eddie will be dearly missed by his family and the many trucking friends.

Besides his father, Eddie was preceded in death by his grandparents,William and Eva Greathouse and Andrew and Sarah Hopper.

Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be be Monday at 11:00 a.m at Lane Funeral Home.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking anyone attending to please wear a face mask or covering and to please maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state (6 -foot apart and not to linger) Thank you.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.